Officials warn about traffic ahead of Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Country Jam kicks off Thursday in Eau Claire bringing with it some traffic congestion.
Starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m., Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road. It will stay closed until early Sunday morning.
Traffic will be diverted using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, and West Cameron Street.
The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office said traffic is expected to be the worst Thursday, with delays up to two hours possible.
At the end of each days concerts, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., only shuttle buses and taxis will be allowed into festival and campground areas.
They also advise drivers not to rely on GPS, but to instead follow posted signs and the directions of traffic officers.