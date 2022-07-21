Officials warn that blue-green algae is harmful, especially to dogs

(WQOW) - If you and your pup are looking to cool off at a local lake, dog owners should be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says algae is a natural part of water bodies in Wisconsin. When blue-green algae receives enough sunlight, it forms a bloom where bacteria can grow to high levels.
Although blooms are also harmful to humans, dogs are smaller and even the smallest gulp of water can cause illness and even death.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises to supervise your dog at all times when near bodies of water, and be on the lookout for water that's green, is discolored, or has dead fish or other animals in it.
Dogs suffering from poisoning will experience weakness, extreme tiredness and vomiting among other symptoms. If your dog develops any symptoms, bring them to a vet immediately.