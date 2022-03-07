Oil prices hit highest level in over a decade Monday

(CNN) - Oil prices soared to their highest level in 13 years today, raising fears about a further spike in inflation that could damage the global economy.
The surge is due to delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets and as the US and European allies consider banning Russian oilimports, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN yesterday.
If Russia's oil exports are cut off, experts say it will put more strain on an already tight oil market, resulting in even higher gas prices across the US. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4 , the highest level since 2008.
There are now 18 states, plus Washington, DC, where the price of gas is $4 or greater. The highest prices are being seen in California, where the statewide average stands at $5.29 a gallon.