One arrested after driving the wrong way on Hwy 53 in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One person was arrested after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona, following a crash in Chippewa County on Sunday.
According to the Altoona Police Department, at around a quarter to 1 a.m. a 911 caller reported the vehicle was traveling the wrong way, as Chippewa County law enforcement was already attempting to catch up with the driver after an earlier accident.
Altoona officials deployed a tire deflation device, however they said it was ineffective because the car was traveling without wheels on its driver's side. The device did cause the vehicle to stop, and the driver was arrested for OWI.
Officials said no injuries occurred in the incident.