One dead after crash in St. Croix County

Town of Cady (WQOW) - The first death on St. Croix County roads happened Sunday night in the Town of Cady.
According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a crash just after 10:30 p.m. on State HWY 29 near the intersection of HWY 128 where a car had rolled over and the driver was ejected and trapped under the vehicle.
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley is indentified as the driver, he was not breathing when emergency services arrived. The passenger in the vehicle, Robert Boardman, also from Spring Valley, needed to be extracted from the car and flown by helicopter to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie. His condition is unknown.
The sheriff's office says that Timothy Boardman, who was driving the car was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but his passenger, Robert, was.