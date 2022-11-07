One dead after crash in Taylor County

RIB LAKE (WQOW) - A man is dead after a crash over the weekend in Taylor County.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call Sunday just before 9 p.m. about a vehicle that struck a utility pole. Upon arrival, officials said the driver was found deceased.
An investigation showed he lost control of the car while driving on County Highway C just north of Blonde Avenue in the town of Rib Lake. Officials said alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.
The driver was identified by authorities as Daniel R. Resch, 32, of Ogema.