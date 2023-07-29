One dead after truck and semi crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Big Bend.
It happened near South Hutchinson Road and STH 40; officials said they got the call at about 3 p.m. They arrived to the scene to find the driver of the truck deceased. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.
Officials have not released names or said what led up to the crash, but that it is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.