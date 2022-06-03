One dead, another arrested in St. Croix County crash

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - One person died in a crash in the Somerset Township on Wednesday, and the other person involved in the crash is in custody.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened late Wednesday night at the intersection of State Highway 35 and County Highway H.
Officials said that Jordan D. Anderson, 37, did not stop at the stop sign and struck the vehicle Gerald Rand, 22, was in. Rand was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson was taken to an area hospital, and then was taken into custody and charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle. A cash bond was set for Anderson at $25,000.
The sheriff's office said this was the sixth traffic fatality of year in St. Croix County.