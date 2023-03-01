 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead, another hurt after crash with semi in Sawyer County

  • Updated
  • 0
crash police

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a crash with a semi on Tuesday. 

According to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek, the crash happened on Highway 63 just before 6 a.m., in the town of Lenroot. 

Mrotek said that a Chevorlet Tracker, driven by Harley J. Karow, 27, of Cabel, was going north on 63. The preliminary investigation showed that Karow crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi that was driving south. 

Karow died at the scene, Mrotek said, and their passenger was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital. Mrotek said he does not know if the semi driver was hurt. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you