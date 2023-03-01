One dead, another hurt after crash with semi in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a crash with a semi on Tuesday.
According to Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek, the crash happened on Highway 63 just before 6 a.m., in the town of Lenroot.
Mrotek said that a Chevorlet Tracker, driven by Harley J. Karow, 27, of Cabel, was going north on 63. The preliminary investigation showed that Karow crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi that was driving south.
Karow died at the scene, Mrotek said, and their passenger was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital. Mrotek said he does not know if the semi driver was hurt.