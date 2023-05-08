One dead, another hurt in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - One person died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 in the Village of Dresser.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday around 11 a.m.
Officials said a vehicle was driving north on Highway 35 when a pickup truck on Clark Road drove into its path. The drivers were the only people in each vehicle.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the name of the deceased at this time, and they are investigating the crash along with Wisconsin State Patrol.