One dead following crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is dead after crash in Polk County Tuesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office a call came in just after 2:30 a.m. about a one vehicle crash on 10th Ave, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake. 

When they arrived, they found a passenger car in the cornfield on the southwest side of the intersection. They said it appeared to have been traveling at a high speed and entered the south ditch and overturned.

As the vehicle rolled over, the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. 

The name of the person who died is not being released at this time. 

