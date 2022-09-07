One dead following Polk County motorcycle vs. deer accident

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW) - A rural Amery man has died a week and a half after being involved in a motorcycle accident involving a deer.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened August 26 on State Highway 65, about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 8. Officials said they believe the motorcyclist was traveling north when the deer entered is path.
In a press release officials identified the man, who died on Sept. 5, as Daniel Forsberg, 55, of Amery.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, Apple River Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area Ambulance Service, and Life Link Air Ambulance Service.