One dead in apparent drowning; Barron County authorities searching for another

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead of an apparent drowning in Barron County and authorities are searching for another.
According to a social media post by the Barron County Sheriff's Department, it happened on Pokegama Lake Friday. They've recovered the body of one person and are searching the area for another person.
They are asking people to stay away from the scene.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department is investigating along with Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team and the Wisconsin DNR. If you see any of their boats in the area, stay away. You're also asked to observe the 'no wake' area. They are currently staged at the Six Lakes Resort.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.