One dead in Chippewa Falls domestic abuse incident

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A man has died after what the Chippewa Falls Police Department describes as a domestic abuse incident.
In a press release, officials said they received a call just before 6 a.m. Saturday that a male was chasing a female and had collapsed outside a residence in the 300 block of West Willow Street.
Responding officers located a 29-year-old male critically injured with what appeared to be a knife wound. Police and EMS attempted life-saving measures before the man was transported in an ambulance, but he died shortly after the incident.
Officials said a preliminary investigation indicates there was a violent altercation prior to the critical injury in which the female sustained facial injuries. She told police that she feared for her life, grabbed a knife and tried to escape the home. Officials said evidence at the scene indicated the final altercation happened near the door to the house.
Chippewa Falls Police said the two people, who both lived in Chippewa Falls, knew each other and had a history of domestic violence. They do not believe there is a danger to the public.
Names have not been released as this is an active investigation. Officials said the incident may result in criminal charges.