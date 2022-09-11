One dead in collision on Highway X in Chippewa Co.

CADOTT (WQOW) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the Village of Cadott.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalcyzk, the initial investigation indicates that at a quarter to 10 a.m., a 16-year-old female was traveling westbound on County Highway X towards the intersection with 67th Avenue. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was traveling eastbound on 67th Avenue and entered the intersection when the two vehicles collided. Tripp's vehicle was struck on the driver's side and despite life-saving measures by first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old driver was not injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.