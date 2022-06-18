One dead in crash on I-94

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash that occurred on I-94 near Knapp.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said two men in their 50's driving a Nissan Rouge had hit a deer on the highway, and then were struck by a semi while moving in reverse into the left lane.
Officials said one of the men died and the other was injured. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Both eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about four hours.