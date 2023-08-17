One dead in crash with semi in St. Croix County

TOWN OF FOREST (WQOW) - A 22-year-old is dead after law enforcement say they were struck by a semi on Wednesday.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Junior O. Carrana-Guerra was driving west on 200th Avenue when he failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 63. He was then struck by a semi driving north on the highway.
Officials said Carranza-Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was reportedly not hurt.
Both drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, officials said. This is the sixth traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.