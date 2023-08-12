One dead in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW)- One man is dead in a one-vehicle crash in Dunn County Saturday morning.
According to a press release from Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, crews responded to an automated 911 call from the owner's Apple Phone saying he was involved in a crash on Highway 85, near Caryville, in the town of Rock Creek at 3:24 a.m. on August 12.
When deputies arrived they found a man unresponsive in the ditch. He had been ejected from a small sedan, which was located down a steep embankment.
The Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office responded and pronounced the man dead on scene.
According to the press release, preliminary investigation indicated the sedan was heading north on Hwy 85 and went off the road. The vehicle travelled a significant distance through the ditch and rolled multiple times. The driver was ejected during the process.
According to the press release, the investigation indicates he was not wearing a seat belt.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time. The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.