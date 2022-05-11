One dead in early morning house fire

Dunn County (WQOW) - A person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in the Township of Dunn in the early morning hours on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 a.m. on May 11 dispatch received a call from someone notifying them of a fire at a single-story home.
When crews arrived they learned of a person trapped inside as the home burned. Another person was able to escape before crews arrived. The Menomonie Fire Department located the person inside the home and was able to get them out but after life-saving measures were attempted, the individual died. The name of the individual is not being released at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.