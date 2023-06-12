One dead in Jackson County after ATV crashes into tree

TOWNSHIP OF MILLSTON (WQOW) - One person has died after officials say they crashed into a tree while riding an ATV.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, they believe that "speed, visibility, and a lack of safety equipment all contributed to the crash and increased its severity."
Officials said the crash happened on Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on Rec Trail 9 near mile marker 7.5, which is in the township of Millston.
The driver, who was the only person on the ATV, was identified as James Campbell, 65, of Black River Falls. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Deputy Adam Olson said in a news release "Jackson County hosts some of the most popular trails in the Midwest, consisting of over 100 miles winding through the Black River Sate Forest and Jackson County Forest. These trail systems get very busy this time of year. We would like to strongly reiterate to all riders who use these trails the importance of riding responsibly, staying on the trails, and wearing all required safety equipment."