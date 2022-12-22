One dead in Jackson County I-94 crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - One person is dead after a traffic accident on I-94 Thursday.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a GMC Sierra was headed westbound on the interstate when they rear-ended a slower moving vehicle in front of them. They then went off the road, and struck a tractor trailer that was on the shoulder.
Traffic was moving slower at the time of the fatal accident because of another crash being cleared in the same location, officials said.
The driver's name is not yet been released pending family notification, but Wisconsin State Patrol said it was a 79-year-old man. Officials said he was wearing a seatbelt.