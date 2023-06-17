One dead in officer-involved incident in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY (WQOW)- One person is dead after an officer-involved incident in the village of Genoa Friday night.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Vernon County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at approximately 5:55 p.m. on June 16 near WI Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa.
The subject was leaving the home when deputies arrived. They conducted a traffic stop a short distance away, according to the release. During the traffic stop the subject began to drive away at a high rate of speed, with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle.
One deputy shot their firearm and hit the subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
No details about the subject's identity have been released at this time.
The Vernon County deputy who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will report to the Vernon County District Attorney.
