One dead in Polk County multi-motorcycle accident

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW) - One person is dead following a crash involving five motorcycles in Polk County.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the group of motorcyclists were traveling north on Highway 87 on August 8. The lead motorcyclist slowed to turn left onto River Road, just north of St. Croix Falls. Officials said the others were not familiar with the left turn, and began to collide with one another.
Ivan Davis, 69, of Minneapolis, died from his injuries four days after the crash, according to officials, who said another motorcyclist had minor injuries.