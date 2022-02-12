 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in Polk County snowmobile crash

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A person is dead after losing control of their snowmobile in St. Croix Falls.

According to Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak, it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. 

A 71 year old man, whose name is not being released at this time, was riding near 170th Avenue and 200th Street on a marked trail when he lost control and crashed.

The man was tossed from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Sheriff Waak says alcohol might have been a factor on the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags