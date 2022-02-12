One dead in Polk County snowmobile crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A person is dead after losing control of their snowmobile in St. Croix Falls.
According to Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak, it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.
A 71 year old man, whose name is not being released at this time, was riding near 170th Avenue and 200th Street on a marked trail when he lost control and crashed.
The man was tossed from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Sheriff Waak says alcohol might have been a factor on the crash.
The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.