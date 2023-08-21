One dead in Rice Lake motorcycle collision

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - One person is dead after two motorcycles collided in Rice Lake this weekend.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, it happened Saturday around 10 p.m. on County Highway M near 19 1/2 Avenue.
Officials said two motorcyclists were traveling south on County Highway M when they collided, losing control. One of the drivers fled the scene but was later located. Officials said a third motorcyclist may have been involved.
The deceased driver was identified as Charles Kee, 37, of Rice Lake. Officials said he was flown from the scene and died at a hospital.
The crash is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.