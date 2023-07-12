 Skip to main content
One dead, several arrested in Taylor County car racing crash

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A 21-year-old is dead after law enforcement say they were racing another driver. 

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said in a press release they received multiple calls for an accident on Harper Drive in the town of Rib Lake on Tuesday just before 7 p.m.

Woebbeking said when deputies arrived, they found 21-year-old Ethan M. Berry dead, and his passenger severely injured. 

Upon investigating, Woebbeking said it appears Berry was driving at a high rate of speed racing another vehicle, and lost control while navigating a curve in the road. Woebbeking added that besides speed, alcohol is a contributing factor to the accident. 

Several people were arrested on the scene of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. 

