One dead, three hurt after SUV crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman is dead and three others are hurt after they were involved in a vehicle crash near Dorchester on Monday.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Monday at about 3:13 p.m. Their initial investigation indicates the SUV was driving north on US 13, and attempted to pass a tractor. That's when they lost control, entered a ditch and then hit a tree near Water Road.
Sheriff's office officials said the driver and two passengers were seriously injured, and another passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the people involved were from the Medford and Stetsonville areas.