One dead, two injured in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman is dead after a two vehicle crash in Dunn County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road Q, near Knapp.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash, and found the driver of one of the cars, a 57 year old woman from Elmwood, dead. Two other people were injured.
The initial investigation shows one of vehicles failed to go around a curve, and overcorrected, ending up in the opposite lane.
The crash is still being investigated by the state patrol.