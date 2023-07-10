Update: One dead, two injured in I-94 crash

Update: According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the woman who died in the crash has been identified as Wenxuan Han of Baldwin Park, California.
(WQOW) - A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a crash on I-94 Sunday night.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol the crash happened near Menomonie around 9:40 Sunday night on the eastbound lanes of I-94.
When emergency crews arrived they found the three-vehicle crash killed a 32-year-old woman from Baldwin Park, California. Two other people who were involved were injured but their conditions are unknown.
The crash is under investigation.