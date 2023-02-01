 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

One hurt in crash with deer, semi on Chippewa River bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Falls Bridge Crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A person is hurt after they hit a deer and then were struck by a semi on Wednesday. 

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, they were called to the crash at 10:49 a.m. on the Highway 53 bridge that crosses the Chippewa River.

The preliminary police investigation showed the driver of a car was traveling north when they hit a deer. Their vehicle then began breaking down, coming to a stop on the bridge. That is where a semi also traveling north struck a van that was moving out of the way, and then struck the broken-down car. 

The driver of the van and semi were not injured, but the driver of the car was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you