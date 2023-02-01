One hurt in crash with deer, semi on Chippewa River bridge

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A person is hurt after they hit a deer and then were struck by a semi on Wednesday.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, they were called to the crash at 10:49 a.m. on the Highway 53 bridge that crosses the Chippewa River.
The preliminary police investigation showed the driver of a car was traveling north when they hit a deer. Their vehicle then began breaking down, coming to a stop on the bridge. That is where a semi also traveling north struck a van that was moving out of the way, and then struck the broken-down car.
The driver of the van and semi were not injured, but the driver of the car was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for what police described as non-life threatening injuries.