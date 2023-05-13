One killed in alcohol-related crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department, one person was killed in a Friday night crash in which alcohol is believed to be involved.
It happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street shortly before 11 p.m. Police responded to a report of a crash, and found the driver of one vehicle had been killed.
The second driver was arrested. Officials said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
The Wisconsin State Patrol has the intersection closed Saturday morning for crash reconstruction.
No identities have been released. This is a developing story.