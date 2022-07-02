One man injured after officer-involved shooting in Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was shot by a Burnett County sheriff's deputy after threatening to use a handgun at a bar, and then pointing that gun at law enforcement.
According to a press release from Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch, at 1 p.m. Saturday they received a call of a man threatening to use a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Swiss Township.
Deputies arrived to find the man walking away from the bar and into the woods. They tried to speak with him, and he then pointed his handgun at two deputies and a Tribal Police Officer. One deputy then fired and hit the man, who was given first aid for his injuries.
He was transported by helicopter to a hospital, and the deputy who shot him has been put on administrative leave as the Barron County Sheriff's Department conducts an independent investigation. The man's name is not being revealed during that investigation.
The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public.