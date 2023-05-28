One person airlifted to hospital after alcohol-involved crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, one person had to be airlifted to the hospital and is under arrest for OWI after crashing in a ditch near Haugen.
It happened just after 5 p.m. on County Hwy. V near 23rd Street. Officials said 37-year-old Matthew O'Donnell drifted off the road and hit the end of a bridge, landing in a ditch.
Officials said they noticed signs of impairment, and O'Donnell was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant 4th offense. The crash left him with life-threatening injuries, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.