...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One person airlifted to hospital after alcohol-involved crash in Barron County

  Updated
  • 0
crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, one person had to be airlifted to the hospital and is under arrest for OWI after crashing in a ditch near Haugen.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on County Hwy. V near 23rd Street. Officials said 37-year-old Matthew O'Donnell drifted off the road and hit the end of a bridge, landing in a ditch. 

Officials said they noticed signs of impairment, and O'Donnell was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant 4th offense. The crash left him with life-threatening injuries, and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

