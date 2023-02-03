One person and a dog are dead after a Burnett County fire

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - One person and a dog is dead after a fire near Grantsburg.
According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 Friday morning. The fire was at a home on Cemetery Road in the Township of Anderson, and the caller said people were still inside.
Officials said that as crews battled the blaze, one person and a dog were found dead. Another person involved was taken to an area hospital with severe burns. The house itself is considered a total loss.
The State Fire Marshal and Burnett County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.