 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person and a dog are dead after a Burnett County fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Grantsburg fire

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - One person and a dog is dead after a fire near Grantsburg. 

According to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office, crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 Friday morning. The fire was at a home on Cemetery Road in the Township of Anderson, and the caller said people were still inside. 

Officials said that as crews battled the blaze, one person and a dog were found dead. Another person involved was taken to an area hospital with severe burns. The house itself is considered a total loss. 

The State Fire Marshal and Burnett County Medical Examiner are investigating the death. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you