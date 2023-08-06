One person dead after being hit by train in Rusk County

TOWN OF HUBBARD (WQOW)- One person is dead after they were reportedly hit by a train in Rusk County Saturday evening.
According to a press release from Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, the sheriff's office received a 911 call around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday that a person had been hit by a train on the trestle near Capener Road in the Town of Hubbard.
Rusk County sheriff deputies, Rusk County Ambulance, the Bruce Fire Department, the Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce/Weyerhaeuser First Responders, the Canadian National Railroad, and Life Link III Helicopter all responded.
According to the press release, the person was pinned underneath the train when responders arrived and life saving measures were attempted.
Once the person was removed from underneath the train, further live saving measures were attempted. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the person has not been released at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the Canadian National Railroad, and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.