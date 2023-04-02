One person dead after Dunn County house fire

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - One person has died after a house in Dunn County caught fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, someone called reporting a structure fire just before 2:30 p.m. in the N5700 block of County Trunk E in the town of Red Cedar.
Officials arrived to heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters found a 74-year-old man inside the home, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Menomonie Fire Department.