Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

One person is dead after crash, car fire in Sawyer County

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fiery car crash Friday night in Sawyer County.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it happened on River Road in the town of Hunter around 10:30 p.m. Authorities were called to the scene because a car and a person were on fire. When they arrived, they found a person lying motionless in the street on fire next to the car, which was also on fire. 

Sawyer County authorities say it appears the car went into the ditch and hit a mailbox before coming back onto the road. It went a short distance before it was found in flames.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, and the incident is still under investigation.

