One year ago today: 50 vehicles involved in Jackson County pile-up

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

One year ago today: 50 vehicles involved in Jackson County pile-up

HIXTON (WQOW) - This must be a bad day to travel. 

On December 23 of 2021, 50 vehicles became involved in a massive pile-up on I-94 in Jackson County near Hixton. 

According to State Patrol, 36 vehicles were involved in the initial crash which resulted in five injuries. This crash happened in the early morning hours as ice covered the highway. Video of the scene showed semi's crashed, on their side, and even on fire. Amazingly, no one died. 

14 additional vehicles crashed into the back-up that resulted, and four more people were hurt, State Patrol said. 

The crash was significant enough that on this day last year, video captured by the News 18 drone was featured on ABC World News Tonight. 

