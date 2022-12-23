One year ago today: 50 vehicles involved in Jackson County pile-up

HIXTON (WQOW) - This must be a bad day to travel.
On December 23 of 2021, 50 vehicles became involved in a massive pile-up on I-94 in Jackson County near Hixton.
According to State Patrol, 36 vehicles were involved in the initial crash which resulted in five injuries. This crash happened in the early morning hours as ice covered the highway. Video of the scene showed semi's crashed, on their side, and even on fire. Amazingly, no one died.
14 additional vehicles crashed into the back-up that resulted, and four more people were hurt, State Patrol said.
The crash was significant enough that on this day last year, video captured by the News 18 drone was featured on ABC World News Tonight.