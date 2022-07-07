Opening day of Spooner Rodeo features new event

SPOONER (WQOW) - The 68th annual Spooner Rodeo started Thursday, and pro rodeo contests from around the world are vying for points and prize money.
Returning this year are fan favorites like Exceptional Rodeo for special needs children, bareback horse riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, and team roping.
A new competition this year is breakaway roping for women.
"The end of the rope is hooked to their saddle horn with thin pieces of string. When the calf gets to the end of the rope, he pulls it loose from the saddle horn and that's when the timed event ends," said Richard Fankhauser, chairman of the Spooner Rodeo.
24-year-old Micah Barnes of Peterson, Iowa will be the first one to participate in the rodeo's new event.
"It's really just a dream come true," Barnes said. "A lot of people grow up and they just want to cowboy. They want to cowboy. Growing up in a stock contractor family, I didn't really understand the blessing I had while doing it."
But she does have experiencing breakaway roping in high school and college.
"The hardest part for me normally is just trusting my horse, Barnes said. "You have to score your calf out. You have to make sure you get on your horse. You have to stop your horse. You have to make sure your rope is where you want it, your tip is down, it's not in front of you. It's just a lot of little things that going into making the big picture that a lot of people don't see."
Barnes PRCA Rodeo Company helped provide 200 horses, bulls, calves, and steers for this weekend.
"I'm excited to come to Spooner every year because now, you know my dad started it, I'm now the owner (of Barnes PRCA Rodeo), I have kids who are involved. There's grandkids who are involved, so there's four generations of Barnes that come to Spooner," said Marty Barnes, owner of Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
"It's just gratifying to see a great show come off when no one gets hurt, when everything goes just the way it's supposed to," Fankhauser said. "And if it doesn't go that way, we have people who can jump in and take care of it and fix it."
Paramedics and and an ambulance are on scene in case of a medical emergency.
The Spooner Rodeo is sold out for Friday and Saturday, but officials say make sure you're ready to buy your tickets early for next year.