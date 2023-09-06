'Optimistic is the word': Administrator talks future of county after last DHS special session

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - What's next for Eau Claire County? That's the question after nearly four years of investigations, meetings and special sessions all stemming from a budget shortfall in the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
On Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors held its last special session, bringing a conclusion to a years-long ordeal.
For County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, she's looking forward to moving on. On Tuesday night the board voted 16 to 11 to keep her as administrator.
Here's a look at how we got to this point, and how much it cost the county.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation began in May of 2020. Earlier this year, the La Crosse County District Attorney recommended no criminal charges be filed.
In special sessions since the report was released, former County Board Chair Nick Smiar was ousted from his position.
In getting to this point, the county paid a consulting agency called Von Briesen & Roper $235,265.54. The Sheriff's Office paid a different consulting agency, Wipfli, more than $252,929.58 to help analyze thousands of documents turned over investigators.
The exact cost of the investigation will be hard to compute though. One detective and one deputy were tasked to the investigation and spent more than two years on it. However, they had other cases at the same time as well. Meaning how much they were paid for their work in the investigation can't be calculated.
We spoke with County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and her message is: the county will improve.
"Optimistic is the word I would use and it's because we've come to the end of this 4-year process," Schauf said. "We've had time for folks to work through various issues associated with it and at the same time the county hasn't been holding still."
Schauf also said lessons have been learned. She talked about the ongoing partnership between the DHS and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office to connect law enforcement with social workers.
She also released a statement to the community, which you can read in full below.
We also reached out to Eau Claire County Board Chair Nancy Coffey who did not want to comment at the time of publishing.
