Ordinances proposed in Lake Hallie would target homelessness

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - New ordinances are being discussed in Lake Hallie that could make it difficult to be homeless.
Village board members discussed two ordinance proposals that could affect people who are homeless in the area.
According to Lake Hallie Police Department Chief Edward Organ Jr., the proposals will make loitering and living in vehicles a ticketable offense.
"It doesn't target the individuals passing through, stopping for a couple hours of sleep before moving on to the next destination," said Chief Organ. "It's for people living in their cars, or campers or trucks."
Chief Orgon said individuals in violation could be ticketed after 24 hours. However, first offenses will only be given a warning and education on nearby resources.
"The loitering is to prevent people from standing out in front of businesses panhandling."
According to Chief Orgon, these ordinances are being proposed due to an increase in complaints.
"Over the past six months to a year we've taken a significant amount of calls for people panhandling, for individuals living in their campers, trucks, cars on public property and property accessible by the public," he said.
The areas that have seen the most complaints are businesses along the stretch of Commercial Boulevard — a corridor of businesses between Highway 53 and Highway 124. He said Peace Memorial Park is another site that has seen complaints of dumping waste and people living in vehicles.
"Running a generator, living in your camper; there's other places around the area, the campgrounds, that you can go and are better equipped than the side of Commercial Boulevard," Chief Orgon said.
The ordinances were only discussed Monday, however, they could be approved and enforceable in July.