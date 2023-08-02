 Skip to main content
Osceola standoff ends with suspect dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

OSCEOLA (WQOW) - An hours-long standoff in Osceola Wednesday ended with a suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Osceola Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Marty's Way on Wednesday just after 10 a.m. They were reportedly there to investigate a felony domestic abuse incident.

Police report a man on scene met officers at the door, but soon after fled inside. Officers went to arrest the man, but heard a gunshot. According to the press release, after several hours of failed negotiations, officers located the man dead in the residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. 

