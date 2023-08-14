Osceola teacher's aide charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A school staffer in Polk County faces a charge of sexually assaulting a child.
Trey Jensen, from Dresser, is 21. He is employed as a teacher's aide certified to work with students who have developmental or behavioral issues at the Osceola Intermediate School.
Jensen is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. According to a statement sent to parents by the school district's interim superintendent the alleged incident did not take place on school property or during school hours. She says Jensen has been placed on administrative leave, and is not allowed on school grounds.