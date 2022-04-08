Osseo water bills going up to pay for new filtration system

OSSEO (WQOW) - Residents in Osseo will soon be seeing a significant rate increase for their water bills starting in June, but city officials say it's necessary.
Osseo director of public works Benjamin Ganther told News 18 the price increase is to pay for a new iron filtration system. He said the city has been using the current system since the 1960's and it is no longer serviceable.
According to a letter that will be going out to Osseo residents, the average family's billing will be going from about $65 to a $110 a month.
But Ganther said it is important to note that the price increase was not set by anyone in the city of Osseo. Rather, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission is the one who sets the prices on the water bill.
Ganther did say they will be able to examine the water prices again in a year, but said the new prices are most likely permanent.