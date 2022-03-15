Outdoor More gets $26,000 grant from Pablo Foundation for Pinehurst Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Foundation just donated $26,000 to Outdoor More, which will use the money to improve its ski area with things like new lights and a rope tow.
Outdoor More Vice President Skip Contardi said they've also received donations from Mtn. Dew, Lee Markquart, and individual supporters.
He said these new features will make it easier to get up the hill to snowboard, ski, and tube, and to draw new people to the park.
He added everything they do is a collaborative effort with the community.
"When we started this we had different goals in mind and different ideas to help the kids get them off the couch and ironically enough the kids have given us more than we could ever give them," Contardi said. "So they come up with more ideas. They basically tell us their dreams and then we make them happen."
Contardi said one of those dreams is a skate park they hope to build in the next few years.
He said they're expecting a crazy turnout next year, and might have to expand their parking lot to accommodate all the local winter athletes.
They plan to begin construction as soon as the ground thaws.