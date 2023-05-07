Over 100 law enforcement vehicles in procession honoring fallen St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy

BALDWIN (WQOW) - Over 100 law enforcement vehicles participated in a nearly 39 mile procession honoring Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was lost in the line of duty Saturday night.
Related: St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty identified
On Sunday afternoon, she was escorted from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota to O'Connell Family Funeral Homes in Baldwin.
There were dozens of people showing support for miles from multiple I-94 overpasses.
In a press release, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said: "Deputies and Officers will stand vigil by her side until the services are complete."
Sheriff Knudson said funeral arrangements with Law Enforcement Honors are pending.