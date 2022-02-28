Over 100 teachers interview for 22-23 school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District said about 130 teachers have already thrown their hats in the ring for teaching positions next school year.
And they're all interviewing at a hiring event Monday through Tuesday.
Brandon Wick with ECASD said they were thrilled to see a large turnout for the event.
The school district had a similar hiring event in December, and they're back again, following an initiative from Superintendent Michael Johnson to find qualified educators as early as possible.
Wick said they're hiring for many different positions throughout the district, but are especially looking for educators in special ed, technology, math, and elementary education.
"The pandemic has certainly impacted teaching as a whole and as a professsion," Wick said. "Our teachers have done an excellent job switching from the virtual environment back to face-to-face and supporting that hybrid, and we're impressed with the turnout that we've seen for this event. It's been a great turnout, everybody's interested in looking at what we have available for next year. Its been a strong representation."
He said they got many applications in after they got the word out about the district's benefits.
One interviewee is currently working at Northstar Middle School, but her position is up at the end of this school year. She said she wants to stay in the district after having a positive experience.
"It's very welcoming, I've definitely really enjoyed working here," Jazmin Nielsen, a special ed teacher at Northstar, said. "Everyone I've met has been awesome."
Applications for the district are still open. They say they're looking for about eighty new staff members in all.