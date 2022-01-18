Over $20,000 raised locally for 'Betty White Challenge'

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Local animal shelters have raised over a whopping $20,000 throughout the 'Betty White Challenge.'
The viral challenge came to a close on January 17 on what would have been White's 100th birthday.
So far, the Eau Claire County Humane Association raised around $12,000, Dunn County Humane Society raised over $9,000, not counting checks and cash donations and Chippewa Humane raised $1,500 according to their Facebook page.
The challenge lasted about 10 days and Addie Erdmann, the Eau Claire County Humane Association Marketing Director said that the donations exceeded her expectations.
"Most of the viral posts that you saw asked to donate $5. So, we thought 'oh you know, making a few $5 donations here and there,' but most of the donations that we got were much higher than $5. So, it was significantly higher than we thought we were going to raise," Erdmann said.
Although the challenge is technically over, Erdmann said they will still accept donations in memory of White, a long-time animal advocate.