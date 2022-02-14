Owen man charged with sexually assaulting 7 year old girl

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A charge of sexually assaulting a child was filed Monday against a Clark County man.
Jerry Graham, from Owen, is charged with sexually assaulting the girl in 2019. The girl said Graham touched her sexually during a sleepover with Graham's daughter. She said he told her not to tell anyone, and that she was scared.
The case apparently slipped through the cracks at the Owen-Withee Police Department for two years, but the investigation was revived earlier this year when the girl's father inquired about the status of the case.
Graham will make his first court appearance in March.