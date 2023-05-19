Owners of Za 51 in Altoona closing pizzeria, leasing space

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The owners of Za 51 are hanging up their aprons at the Altoona pizzeria to focus on their other ventures.
According to a Facebook post, the owners said they are hoping to lease the space to another hospitality operator who will either continue with the Za 51 concept or bring something new to the River Prairie area.
The owners said they are cutting back to focus on their restaurant Draganetti's and the Enchanted Inn, a campground and resort up North. Za 51 is closed, but gift cards are still valid at Draganetti's.